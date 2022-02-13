World

‘This is Canada it’s supposed to be a free country’, bridge blockade protesters speak out after police move in

'This is Canada it's supposed to be a free country', bridge blockade protesters speak out after police move in
‘This is Canada it’s supposed to be a free country’, bridge blockade protesters speak out after police move in

‘This is Canada it’s supposed to be a free country’, bridge blockade protesters speak out after police move in

Windsor, Ontario – Protesters condemned the law enforcement and Prime Minister Justin Trudo after cleaning the demonstrators in the Ambassador Bridge in Canada’s Windsra.

“This is Canada, this is supposed to be a free country,” Joachim McNick, an 83-year-old man, told Gadget Clock. “We have the right to protest” and “now we are being denied a place to protest.”

Clock:

The Ambassador Bridge, which connects about one-fourth of Canada-US trade, has been blocked by protesters for nearly a week, advocating for the end of the COVID-19 mandate. A Canadian court on Friday ordered protesters to vacate the area.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

On Saturday evening at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada, where barricades separated a long line of police and protesters.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

On Sunday morning, the police pushed the remaining protesters away from the street and away from the bridge, at least one dozen arrests and towing vehicles on the way.

One protester said: “It’s unrealistic. It would be nice to have a little bit of support from the police, but I think it’s down here.”

A car carrying the Canadian flag pulled towards the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada on Sunday morning.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Lynn MacDonald, says: “It’s ridiculous” referring to the huge police presence. “We did not keep it for our taxpayers’ money.”

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

In a statement issued Sunday morning, Windsor police said: “During the protest, police respected the protesters’ right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly … committed to professionalism, keeping the lines of communication open and using appropriate police prudence. . “

A few streets down Windsor Ambassador Bridge, police warned a protester that he would be dragged away if he did not move his car.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

But McConnell felt that “especially” Trudeau and Ford’s response was turning Canada into a “communist system.”

On Friday, Trudeau said “illegal blockades are taking our neighbors and our economy hostage.”

We are not backing down: Canadian truckers have shared a message with Trudeau

Other protesters also criticized Trudeau. “You can’t help but notice, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his knees in solidarity with other groups, radical groups, and yet he is scared when we, the people, are talking,” the protesters said. “It doesn’t reflect our leaders well,” he continued.

Many Canadian protesters felt that their movement against the COVID-19 mandate would continue.

A protester stands near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada on Sunday morning

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I think it will continue because there are a lot of people out there who really believe in what’s happening.”

One protester was detained "I'm not Levine" The blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada was signed on the sixth night of the protest.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Another woman, Lynn MacDonald, agreed and said “we just need to re-team.”

Similarly, one protester told Gadget Clock: “I’m here for my freedom and it’s not over until it’s over.”

Joachim McNick, 83, protested at Windsor Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said on Sunday that “our national economic crisis is over at Ambassador Bridge” and pushed back the police and border agencies to determine “border crossings will be reopened when it is safe to do so”.

