This is how Sidharth Shukla's special prep for the drunken scene left crew members shell-shocked





Damaged However Stunning 3 is turning out to be a hit. As per Ormax Media, it has managed a viewership of greater than eight lakhs in its first three days. Individuals are raving about the performances delivered by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Certainly one of the scenes for which Sidharth Shukla is getting numerous love is the one the place he roams round the streets drunk after realizing that Rumi has left him for good to marry Ishaan Rana (Ehan Bhatt). Sidharth Shukla introduced out Agastya Rao's uncooked ache very successfully on display screen. The actor in a fan meet spoke about the scene.

Sidharth Shukla instructed India Boards that he actually wished to get into character for that scene. It appears he began performing drunk proper from his vainness van itself. When he walked out he was tottering like an alcoholic. It appears some outdoors folks had come on the units. After they noticed Sidharth Shukla roaming round like that they had been fairly shocked. The hunk says he might even hear them murmuring on whether or not this was acceptable behaviour or not. However he didn't pay heed and continued his act until the scene was shot.

Later, the actor instructed them that he was filming a scene and wished to get it proper. He has instructed in a number of interviews that this was the hardest scene as one might underplay it or simply find yourself trying hammy. It appears when he was proven a little bit of Sonia Rathee's work he noticed her drunken scene first and was rattling impressed. He instructed followers that he knew that he needed to up his sport as she was a extremely good actress. As they are saying, working with good actors deliver out the finest and no marvel he was so motivated. The actor additionally credit director Priyanka Ghose for being so hands-on with the whole lot.

