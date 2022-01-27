This is how the solution of Karthik Aryan’s problem came out

When there is a conflict of interest in the cinema business, both the parties work together to find a solution.

When there is a conflict of interest in the cinema business, both the parties work together to find such a way, which causes them the least loss. A similar situation was created with the announcement of the release of Telugu dubbed film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ in cinemas on 26 January. Its release would have resulted in the loss of Shahzada’s producer Alu Aravind and hero Kartik Aaryan. Shahzada is being made on ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’. If the release was not released, there was an opportunity to earn from the hands of Goldmines Company. Eventually both the parties settled the matter.

Actor and producer Kamal Haasan said in an interview in the 90s that the Mumbai film industry behaves like a fisherman. She says don’t kill the fish here, the fish will get less. But contrary to Haasan’s remarks, today Mumbai and South Indian film businessmen are doing business together. Their interests are so intertwined that it becomes difficult for both of them to do business without synergy.

A similar situation prevailed last week when ‘Shahzada’ hero Kartik Aaryan said that he will skip ‘Shahzada’ if Allu Arjun’s Hindi dubbed ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ releases in cinemas on January 26. ‘Shahzada’ is being made in Hindi on ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ itself. In such a situation, when ‘Shahzada’ is released in November, who will see it. One of the producers of ‘Shahzada’ is Alu Aravind (father of ‘Pushpa’ hero Allu Arjun). Karthik’s exit from ‘Shahzada’ would have resulted in a loss of 30-35 crores as Karthik has shot a lot for it.

Its producer Alu Aravind does not have the rights to release ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ in Hindi on satellite channels, OTT and theatres. The rights are with Mumbai-based producer Manish Shah’s company Goldmines, which released Allu Arjun’s Hindi dubbed ‘Pushpa’ in theatres. If Shah had released ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ in Hindi on January 26, he would have made a good profit. The reason being, ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ hero Allu Arjun is a hit these days. Shah has to suffer a loss of Bsec crore if ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ is not released in theaters on January 26. He has also done Hindi dubbing of it by spending two crores. Why would he do his own harm?

Alu Aravind has been making Telugu and Hindi films since 1974. He also made ‘Ghajini’. On the other hand, Manish Shah has been doing the work of dubbing South films in Hindi and releasing them in theaters as well as selling them to TV channels. Shah holds the Hindi dub rights of hundreds of hit films. These include ‘Sholay’ to ‘Bahubali’. Shah’s company made good money from the influx of dubbed films on TV for the past few years. He has the rights of many films for 99 years. With foresight, Shah bought hundreds of South Indian films. The films which they used to give to the channels for seven crores, today they have become 20 crores.

Shah and Arvind issued a joint statement last week saying that they are not releasing the Hindi dubbed ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’ in cinemas on January 26. Shah said that if he had released the Hindi ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ in theaters and Karthik Aryan had left the Hindi film ‘Shahzada’ being made on it, Alu Aravind would have been hit with 40 crores. Alu is his friend. Both are doing business together for years. Alu also gave the Hindi dub rights of ‘Pushpa’ to Shah. Hence they will not show Ala Vaikunthapuramulu, dubbed in Hindi, on 26 January.