This is how Yuvraj Singh had made Rohit Sharma meet his sister, Hitman’s name has also been associated with former Bigg Boss contestant before Ritika Sajdeh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma married long time girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh on 13 December 2015 in limited overs format. Ritika gave birth to daughter Samaira on 30 December 2018. Ritika is the ‘Rakhi Sister’ of former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

The story and love story of Rohit meeting Ritika is very interesting. Rohit has also been scolded by Yuvraj Singh for Ritika’s affair. Rohit Sharma himself admitted this in an interview. It was Yuvraj Singh who made Rohit meet Ritika.

Rohit had told in an interview that in 2007 he went to shoot an advertisement with Yuvraj. There he saw Ritika for the first time. Rohit had said, ‘I went for a shoot at the age of 20. It also had Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan. I went to meet Yuvraj paaji. I said hello to them. Then Ritika was also sitting there. Before I could say anything, Yuvi Pa warned me and said that this is my sister, don’t even look at her.

Rohit had told that after this he was looking at Ritika in anger for the entire shooting. Were sleeping, who is this? Why is there so much arrogance? Rohit had told, ‘I was nervous when my shot was about to come. I didn’t know what to do. After shooting the director told me that sir your mic was off so nothing could be recorded. We have to do it again.’

According to Rohit Sharma, Ritika was still there when he went to give the shot again. Rohit had told, ‘Then Ritika very lovingly told me that if you need any help, tell me. This was our first conversation. After that we became close friends. Then she started taking care of me. We shot together many times. Then we got together and got married in 2015.

Before the affair with Ritikasajdeh, Rohit Sharma’s name has also been associated with model, actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat. Sofia Hayat is one of those actresses who often made headlines. Sometimes she came into the limelight due to nude photoshoot and sometimes she accused her husband of killing her.

Born on 6 December 1984 in London, Sofia suddenly came into limelight when she told that she had dated Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. In the year 2012, Sofia Hayat created a sensation by tweeting. Through the tweet, Sofia had claimed that she has dated Rohit Sharma.

Sofia remains very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos on Instagram.

Sofia had told that she met Rohit Sharma in a hotel in London. Rohit kissed her there and then danced with her. Sofia claimed that Rohit used to die on her. The two had a very close relationship. The two also spent a lot of time together, but one day when Rohit introduced me to his friends by telling him his fan, his heart broke.

According to Sofia, since then the distance between Rohit and them started to arise. However, there was a full stop on this when Rohit told in front of the media that there is nothing between him and Sofia. Sofia got very deep in her heart and she ended her relationship with Rohit.

A video on Rohit Sharma’s wedding anniversary also went viral. This video is from sangeet ceremony of Rohit and Ritika. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen dancing. In the video, Virat Kohli is seen dancing with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on the song ‘Sari Ke Fall Sa Kabhi Match Kiya Re’. Virat is seen wearing white colored Pathani style kurta-pyjama.