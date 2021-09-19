This is life in rural Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover

Chak-e Wardak, Afghanistan – Sixty bone-rattling miles southwest of Kabul, the remains of America’s longest war abound. Pillared checkpoints straddle the hilltops, and the skeletons of charred police pickup trucks and Humvees litter the road that runs through the valleys in between.

The walls of an American-built local government building in Chak-e-Wardak, a district in Wardak province, are hit by the effects of recently fired bullets and rockets. The walls have been pierced for shooting positions, and only a few glass windows remain intact.

But the one-time cycle of rifle fire is no more.

In recent years, an exit from Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, would spark fears of Taliban checkpoints where young fighters pulled passengers out of cars in search of government employees or members of security forces. It was always a risk to get caught up in the sudden crossfire between the two warring sides.