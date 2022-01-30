This is Mahindra Electric’s e-Sedan: Charges easily like a mobile; Know- Features, Benefits and Price Mahindra Electric e Verito is Electric Sedan which easily charges like a Mobile Phone, Know Features, Specifications and Price Know – Features, Benefits and Price

If you are going to get a new electric car (e-Car), then Mahindra Electric’s e-Verito can also be an option for you. The vehicle has been in the market for almost six years, but in the midst of rising prices of petrol and diesel, this car becomes more relevant in the midst of the increasingly visible trend of people towards e-vehicles. Let’s know about it:

The company claims that this is the country’s first electric sedan segment car. Also it is a silent (no sound at all) and smooth (provides great driving experience) vehicle. Electro-hydraulic steering has been given in the vehicle. The vehicle also gets a Forward/Boost mode, which comes in handy in case of extra power. Not only this, it also has a unique feature, which is named – Hill Hold Control. This prevents the car from going backwards on the slope.

The e-Verito currently comes in two variants, one being the D2 (D2) while the other is the D6 (D6). Both these variants can give a range of 181 km (certified by MIDC). The interesting thing is that you can easily charge this car at home. Just like charging a mobile phone by plugging it into a normal socket. It can be charged by plugging in a 16 amp plug point.

The company says that it can be 100% charged in this way in eight and a half hours, while it can also be fast charged. Although this work can be done only on fast charging stations, but through this feature, 0-80% battery can be charged in just 80 minutes. Both the variants of this model of the company also come under warranty. Since it is a battery operated e-vehicle, it does not have tailpipes. It is completely emission free.

According to Mahindra Electric, the maintenance costs on this vehicle are minimal. The e-Verito can beat almost all other cars at a cost of just Rs 1.15 per km. This cost is calculated with these figures: 18 units of electricity consumed (over a range of 110 km) at Rs 7 per unit. The vehicle comes in two color variants, DSAT Silver and Diamond White. After subsidy, the ex-showroom price of this vehicle starts from 9 lakh 12 thousand to 9 lakh 46 thousand.