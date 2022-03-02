World

This is not just a terrorist attack, it is a war and the EU is with Ukraine in this.

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
This is not just a terrorist attack, it is a war and the EU is with Ukraine in this.
Written by admin
This is not just a terrorist attack, it is a war and the EU is with Ukraine in this.

This is not just a terrorist attack, it is a war and the EU is with Ukraine in this.

This is not just a terrorist attack, it is a war and the EU is with Ukraine in this.

Anuranjan Jha

It has been a week since the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia may have previously expected that it would settle Ukraine in 24 to 48 hours, because it was sure that NATO countries would not extend their hand to Ukraine with their military powers, because that step would lead to the third world war. . As has been the case so far, Britain and other European countries have limited themselves to defensive military aid in the face of economic sanctions. It has been so, but inside in an attempt to crack down on Putin, Britain is definitely mobilizing other European countries.

On the one hand, Britain has imposed all kinds of economic sanctions on Russia and Putin, as well as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also traveled to Poland and Estonia. Speaking in Poland, Boris Johnson bluntly accused Vladimir Putin of killing innocent Ukrainian children with “barbaric and indiscriminate” bombings. He said the Kremlin dictator is killing innocent civilians by launching airstrikes on Ukrainian cities with his deadly rockets.

“I could not have imagined such a time in international affairs, when the distinction between right and wrong, good and evil has become clear,” with Johnson saying it was “tragedy” and horrifying. Maybe because the barbaric Putin will go further. Ever since Putin ordered his nuclear system to be on alert, the whole world has been watching him with skepticism. Obviously war cannot be the solution to any problem and when you attack any independent nation just because you fear that it may meet enemies in future, then what else would it be called if it is not madness. Certainly the war between Russia and Ukraine is standing at a point where it can lead to anything.

READ Also  Reporter's notebook: Ukrainians stand up to Russians

The opposition to Russia and Putin is no longer just political and diplomatic, voices are being raised against the attack across Europe, including Britain. Protests against Putin and support for Ukraine are now on the streets across Europe. Here in Britain, people in big cities as well as small places have started raising their voice against Putin. The crowd gathered at Trafalgar Square in London was enough to tell that not only the government of Britain but also the people here are with Ukraine, but they have no opposition to Russia or the people of Russia, but they are directly against Putin’s imperialist policies. Raising their voice against

Also Read
Minister Piyush Goyal had advised Karnataka student killed in Ukraine to hoist the tricolor on the building – claims family

Thousands of people demonstrated there for hours, including hundreds of Russian citizens who were directly blaming Russia’s power for this war and placards in their hands saying that they do not want war, they are in favor of Ukraine. They are standing because they want that the personal freedom of any human being should be given the highest importance. The entire Trafalgar Square was lined with blue and yellow flags, the national flag of Ukraine.

Anger towards Vladimir Putin was visible from the words of the protesters, at the same time the pain and despair of this war was clearly visible on their faces. When I was talking to Philipp, an employee of the department store Aldi in Shrewsbury, and I said that this was a kind of terrorist attack, he replied with aplomb that this is not just a terrorist attack, now it is a war and we are all Europeans of Ukraine. are together.

Also Read
Russia Ukraine War Video: Ukrainian citizens came from the front to stop the Russian tank, went to sit there after pushing

Anger was clearly visible in the eyes of the man who always looked calm. Demonstrations in support of Ukraine had started in different parts of Britain since Saturday, which are continuing. In Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cambridge, Oxford, Shrewsbury and Norwich hundreds or thousands of people are raising their voices in favor of Ukraine. The people here know that if the war drags on for a long time, there will be difficulties for the people of Britain, inflation will increase. Britain, already reeling under Brexit, will find it more difficult to bear the burden of inflation, but they are also concerned about the common people of Ukraine as their lives are in danger.

READ Also  CVT vs automatic transmission: What’s the difference?

Holding a placard of slogans written against Putin, Richard said that we have an idea of ​​the consequences of the kind of economic sanctions Britain is imposing on Russia, first of all we will have to pay a heavy price for fuel. Richard was right because the very next day there was a tremendous jump in the price of petrol in Britain, which has reached the highest price ever. Shropshire’s senior journalist Peter Rhodes said Britain was the only person in Europe who knew Zelensky before the war, and those who knew did not take him very seriously. But the way in which they have stood against Russia to save the freedom of their people, now the whole world has started knowing them, we are with them and history is written like this.

Apart from Britain, there are also fierce protests in countries like Germany, Netherlands, Poland and Estonia. Obviously, not only the governments of Europe but also the common people here are with Ukraine and when talking to the people here, it is clear that human rights are at the first place for them, so everyone is opposing the war.

The post This is not just a terrorist attack, it is a war and the EU is with Ukraine in this appeared first on Jansatta.

#terrorist #attack #war #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Condoleezza Rice: Putin ‘seems erratic,’ ‘descending into something’ never personally seen before

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment