‘This Is Really Scary’: Kids Struggle With Long Covid



In class, Messiah, an honors student, said that “my mind would sort of feel like it was going somewhere else.”

During a June date at the Children’s National that The Times observed, rheumatologist Dr Abigail Bosk told her her post-Covid fatigue was more debilitating than just fatigue. Her athleticism, she said, should help with recovery, but “it’s really not something you can go through.”

Dr Yonts said Messiah’s treatment plan, including physical therapy, resembles treatment for a concussion. For the summer, she recommended “trying to give your brain a break, but also slowly build up the stamina to learn and think again.”

The Messiah maintained at least two hobbies: playing the piano and writing poetry.

“I don’t want to float my boat, but I feel like I’m a pretty good writer,” he said. “I can still write. It’s just sometimes that I have to think harder than usual.

An atrocious cycle

Sometimes Miya Walker feels like she used to be. But after about four to six weeks extreme fatigue and difficulty concentrating again strike.

This roller coaster lasted over a year. When she contracted Covid in June 2020, Miya, of Crofton, Md., Was 14. At the end of August, she will be 16 years old.

Each time, “we thought it was going to be over,” said her mother, Maisha Walker. “Then it came back, and it was so disappointing for her.”