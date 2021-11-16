This is star material; Salim Khan said on seeing Amitabh Bachchan, had decided to take it in the next film

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in many superhit films, but ‘Zanjeer’ proved to be a milestone in his career. The film was written by Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan. Salim Khan narrated an anecdote related to Amitabh Bachchan in an interview. He had told, ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s credit is taken by many in the industry. I never said this. But seeing Amitabh Bachchan, I said, ‘Yeh star material hai’.

Salim Khan further says, ‘After this I had decided that I would definitely get a film done by Amitabh Bachchan. Later this happened also when ‘Zazir’ was offered to Amitabh. I never even took credit for it, but when I wrote this film, I didn’t even work with Javed sahab. After a long time, we started writing together in the film. After this, Amitabh also got superhit films like Deewar and Sholay.

The producers wanted to cast Rajesh Khanna: Salim-Javed’s film Deewar was produced by Gulshan Rai. Salim Khan had told, ‘Gulshan ji wanted him to cast Rajesh Khanna in this film. He had also talked to Rajesh Khanna sahib about this. I felt that the correct casting of this role is not Rajesh Khanna but Amitabh Bachchan. This is the reason why we have emphasized on this point. Even we had put a condition that if you want to make this story written by us, then only Amitabh Bachchan will work in it. After this, Amitabh was cast after removing Rajesh Khanna from the film.

Salim-Javed had suddenly separated: Talking to Komal Nahta, Salim Khan had told, ‘I was sitting with Javed Sahab at his house one evening when he suddenly told me that I want to separate. I thought he was saying that I wanted to write different things because he had also mentioned to me to write songs in the middle. But when he said that I want to do different work, I was completely shaken to hear why he is saying this. I just told him that you should have told me this earlier.