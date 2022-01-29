This is the best budget phone of Realme within the range of 15 thousand, but should you take it? Learn

Realme 9i Smartphone News: If you are looking for a phone in the budget of 15 thousand, then the best budget phone of Realme has come. But could this be the better phone for you or should you buy it?

Many such smartphones have been entered in the digital market these days, which are offering many features in the premium budget. In such a situation, it seems difficult to choose the budget and features of the phone. In such a situation, if you are looking for a phone in the budget of 15 thousand, then a good budget phone of Realme has come. But could this be the better phone for you or should you buy it? Let’s know everything about this phone.

Realme’s ‘i’ series every year brings an interesting phone addition to the brand’s lower mid-range portfolio. The new variant has Realme 9i. Talking about the specification of this phone, it has a 6.6-inch FHD + IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Also, Snapdragon 680 4G chipset has been given. This phone comes with 4 and 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. It has 50MP +2MP +2MP Camera, 16MP Front Camera. Along with this, 5000mAh battery has been given in it with 33W fast charging.

How is realme 9i?

Talking about its display, the Realme 9i offers a decent IPS LCD panel, which is good for daily use. It doesn’t burst pixels, but it’s not a very bright panel. Gives it a comfortable display for the naked eye. However, the phone in this segment has a good 90Hz refresh rate. Transitions and other animations look good. However, it doesn’t offer 120Hz, which you saw on the Realme 8i last year.

Design and Build: The Realme 9i is a good looking device. There is a plastic frame but the device overall feels solidly built. The Prime Blue back looks great and the dust and blemishes can be removed with ease. Along with this, the quality of power button, fingerprint sensor has also been given well. There are stereo speakers on the phone, which are loud and sound good even at high volumes.

Software: Realme offers an almost overwhelming UI customization experience. The phone is still powered by Android 11, at a time when Android 12 is available in the market. The phone should get the Android 12 update later, but that also means you’ll have a lower Android version update in the long run.

battery life: Perhaps the best aspect of the Realme 9i is the phone’s battery life. The 5,000mAh battery in it means you can use some features for up to two days before the phone runs out. With battery saving mode, you can take this phone on long weekends without a charger. The 33W fast charger found in the box also charges the phone quickly. A full charge from 0% takes about 1 hour 10 minutes.

Realme 9i: What’s not good?

There aren’t many things wrong with the Realme 9i, but here are some missed opportunities. For one, last year’s Realme 8i featured a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, offering better gaming performance than the current Snapdragon 680. This chipset caps the Realme 9i at 90Hz, which is neither too bad nor too good. Simple gaming can be played in this but not very good experience can be taken for gaming. Talking about the camera, the camera is good but ultra wide sensor is not given in it. Realme 9i can be purchased at a price of Rs 13,999.

who should buy this phone

For those who want a solid budget phone under Rs 15,000 without the 5G yo gaming requirements, the Realme 9i is an option to consider. But it becomes hard to justify the phone as a good update, considering how little it changes things from its predecessor. The Realme 8i may still offer a bit more value for many users at the same price.