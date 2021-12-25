This is the best selling car of 2021 which offers 341 liters of boot space with 32 kmpl mileage at an affordable price

Want to buy a long mileage car in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the best selling budget car in 2021.

In the car sector of the country, automakers are constantly updating their cars or launching new cars, in which the most attention is being given to mileage and its price.

If you also want to buy a mileage car in a low budget, then here we are talking about the car of the country which has become the best selling car of the country along with its company.

We are talking about Maruti WagonR which is preferred for long mileage and strong boot space in low budget, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 1.74 lakh units of this Maruti WagonR from January to November in the year 2021. And on the basis of this sale, this car has become the best selling budget car of the country.

If you also want to buy this Maruti WagonR, then know here the complete details of this car’s features, specifications and mileage and price.

Maruti WagonR is a low budget affordable hatchback car, which the company has launched in the market with three variants. has been introduced.

Talking about its 1.0 liter engine, this 3-cylinder engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque and is given with the option of 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Its 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, all four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control, driver seat airbag, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 km per liter on petrol engine and the same car gives a mileage of 32.52 km per kg on CNG.

The starting price of Maruti Suzuki WagonR is Rs 4.93 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh when it goes to its top variant.