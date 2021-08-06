This Is the Job Market We’ve Been Waiting For

Prior to the release of the July figures, average job growth over the previous three months was 567,000. Between the new strong figure (943,000) and the revisions, that average has now reached 832,000 jobs. It’s a sign that despite all the headaches reported by companies trying to attract workers, employers and workers are really connecting at a rate not seen in the recovery from the previous three recessions.

This is evident in the data on the number of people who are working and looking for work.

The share of the adult population that was employed increased 0.4 percentage points in July to 58.4 percent. Other than last year, in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic shutdowns, the last time the share of Americans working increased so much in a single month was in May 1984.

This was accompanied by a sharp drop in the unemployment rate. The new unemployment rate of 5.4% (from 5.9%) is the kind of figure that not so long ago would have prompted many economists and central bankers to declare “Mission accomplished” . (The experience of 2018-2019, with sustained unemployment rates closer to the 3.5% range – combined with the fact that the share of people working now remains well below pre-pandemic levels – means you will hear little of such declarations of victory.)

A broader measure of unemployment – including those unemployed because they have given up looking for a job and people working part-time who want full-time work – fell even further, from 9.8% to 9.2%. The number of Americans who only worked part time due to economic conditions fell by 465,000.

Expect the new numbers to become the heart of the debate over whether the increase in unemployment benefits has been a drag on job creation by causing people not to work. Many states suspended these expanded benefits earlier this summer, which would be reflected in data for July.