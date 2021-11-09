This Is Where the States Want Billions in Infrastructure Funding Spent

To hear more audio stories from publications such as The New York Times, Download Audm for iPhone or Android.

Avalanches have been threatening motorists on the highway at Tetan Pass in Wyoming since the 1960s. In Washington and Oregon, drivers live with the daily awareness that in a major earthquake, bridges between Vancouver and Portland may collapse. In California, residents are growing out of control of wildfires and famines – and at the mercy of their stratospheric costs.

The U.S. agenda has been growing for years since President Biden and a bipartisan committee in Congress agreed this year to a historic upgrade of the country’s aging infrastructure. On Friday, the solution – more than काही 2 trillion in other spending negotiations – finally passed.

“It’s a game changer,” said Mark Polonkarz, a county executive in Erie County, New York. “In general, I have about $ 150 million worth of capital projects, in which we can move our sewage treatment systems from the 20th century to small bridges, some of which are 100 years old.”