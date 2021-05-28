This Is Why Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani Rejected Salman Khan Hosted Show





Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on nationwide tv in October this 12 months and the names of the contestants have already began surfacing round. Rumours had been rife that Divyanka Tripathi, who’s at present taking pictures for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and her husband Vivek Dahiya had been approached for the Salman Khan-hosted present. Nevertheless, Vivek cleared the air and stated that ‘it gained’t be doable’ as based on him, the couple won’t be able to offer the drama to the present that it wants. Additionally Learn – KRK Tweets About ‘Bollywood Ka Gunda Bhai’ Amid Salman Khan’s Defamation Case In opposition to Him

As per Odisha TV, speaking about the identical, he stated, “We aren’t minimize out for Bigg Boss. Hum masala nahi dey payenge.” Accepting that the 2 make a superb couple, he stated, “No guys, it gained’t be doable.” Additionally Learn – Salman Khan Seeks Contempt Motion In opposition to KRK For His Steady Defamatory Remarks

Speaking about his spouse Divyanka, who’s at present in Cape City, he stated, “Meri household yahan aayi hui hai Chandigarh se. Aur jab bhi Divyanka ka telephone aata hai hum saab speaker pe sunate hai ki usne kaun sa stunt kiya. Woh bahut accha kar rahi hai wahan.” Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 15 Up to date Contestants Checklist: Bhumika Chawla, Parth Samthaan Break Silence

Aside from Divyanka and Vivek, Mile Jab Hum Tum actor Sanaya Irani was additionally rumoured to be collaborating within the present. Nevertheless, she has reportedly denied being a part of the present saying that it isn’t her cup of tea and that she would do it provided that she wants cash. Different actors who’ve rejected the present are Surbhi Chandna, Parth Samthaan, and Bhumika Chawla.

Reacting on the identical, Bhumika earlier stated, “Not True -No I’ve not been provided Huge Boss -NO I WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I used to be provided season 1, 2 ,3 & later a while once more & refused to do all .I haven’t been provided this time & I nonetheless gained’t do it . I’m a public character -but Am a really personal individual to have cameras on me 24/7.”

Parth additionally added that he’s trying ahead to work on a brand new internet sequence and can get again to taking pictures as soon as the whole lot get normalise. A few days again, Surbhi Chandna too refuted the rumours and stated, “To place the rumours to relaxation, no, I’ve not been approached nor am I doing Bigg Boss 15” through the ‘Ask Me Something’ session on Instagram.

Different rumoured contestants for Bigg Boss 15 embody Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Nia Sharma, Anshula Dandekar and Neha Marda, who actually has confirmed being approached for the present.