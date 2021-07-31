‘This Isn’t How We’re Supposed to Live’: Residents Flee as Dixie Fire Surges

QUINCY, Calif .– There was a knock on the door at 3 p.m. as smoke filled the sky. When Kristina Bowen heard the Plumas County Sheriff’s Deputy scream, she knew she had to act fast.

“He said bluntly, ‘Pack your family’s bags, you have five minutes to get the hell out of it,” said Ms Bowen, 40, recalling the rush to evacuate her mobile home as Dixie Fire, by far the largest blaze now raging in California, has swept through the surrounding forests.

In what has become a sinister ritual in this part of northern California, at least 16,500 people have recently had to flee their homes for another colossal wildfire balloon. Evacuations are increasing tensions in an area still recovering from the campfire, which killed 85 people in 2018 and is the deadliest wildfire in California history.

President Biden held a virtual meeting on Friday with the governors of seven western states, where devastating wildfires have intensified in recent years as climate change leads to a warmer and drier landscape. They discussed how the federal government could assist states in their emergency prevention, preparedness and response efforts.