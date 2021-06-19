This Juice Shop Serves Juice In Fruit Shells With Banana Leaf Straws

The ‘Eat Raja’ juice store in Malleswaram, Bangalore is known for its modern, eco pleasant and 0 waste juices. Anand Raj, the proprietor of this 40-year-old store, is an engineer by career, however after the dying of his father, he needed to take duty.

In order to draw the quick dwindling prospects and to save lots of the atmosphere, he selected fruits to serve the juice. After ingesting the juice, the remaining shells of those fruits are put to the cow. With the ban on plastic waste, waste administration has additionally turn into simpler. Anand additionally provides a reduction to the scholars for fixing engineering questions.

That is why the juice right here is particular

Eat Raja is a Zero Waste Juice Cafe in Malleswaram, Bangalore that works with girls who love sure dishes, juices, and particular double glasses. For instance, right here juice is served in a straw fabricated from banana leaves in a glass with a fruit shell.

Anand Raj, a preferred radio jockey within the metropolis, left his twelve-year profession to take over his father’s juice store and provides it an eco-friendly makeover. Utilizing solely domestically procured vegetables and fruit, he ensured that the waste from the juice store is used correctly.

Anand divides his store waste into moist and dry waste. Taking over social entrepreneurship, she additionally employs moms within the Malleswaram space who can develop their enterprise by their hottest dishes and earn revenue in return.

Make bathroom cleaner from peels pulp

The native cafe serves South Indian model vegetarian meals which prices between 20 to 100 rupees. By repurposing plastic bottles, the oldsters right here encourage you to convey your personal glass or bottle if you wish to parcel one thing out to take again dwelling.

To stop plastic waste, Anand provides juice in watermelon, seasonal, guava, pineapple, banana and even tomato. On the identical time, not a plastic straw for ingesting, however a straw fabricated from banana leaves is given to drink juice.

Not solely this, Anand makes use of the remaining peels, fruit pulp and shells, making them bio-enzymes that can be utilized as bathroom and floor cleaners.

Aside from this there’s additionally a cutlery financial institution in It Raja. Right here you possibly can hire metal utensils from them at affordable price and return them after use, as a substitute of utilizing plastic plates and spoons.