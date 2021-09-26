This lab charges $380 for a Kovid test. Was this what Congress had in mind?

The $380 cash value is posted on the GS Labs website. In legal documents, he has said that he pays “about $20” for the rapid test. Mr. Erikson says the high price reflects the “premium service” they provide to patients, as well as the $37 million in start-up costs associated with building their lab network in less than a year.

“You can book 15 minutes with us on any given day, and get your results in 15 to 20 minutes,” Mr Erikson said, pointing to the lack of testing at many drugstores. “We have a nursing hotline where you can explain your results. Our prices are one of the most expensive in the country because we have the best service in the country.

Health policy experts who reviewed GS Labs’ prices said that, even with the company’s investment in its service, it was difficult to understand why their tests would cost eight times the $41 Medicare rate. needed.

“It’s not like neurosurgery, where you want to pay a premium for someone who has years of experience,” said Sabrina Corlett, a research professor at Georgetown.

Even though she felt its price was extraordinarily high, Ms Corlett and other experts said GS Labs had strong legal grounds to continue charging it because of how Congress wrote the CARES Act. “Whatever price the lab puts on its public-facing website, that’s what they have to pay,” she said. “I don’t read a lot of wiggle room in it.”

GS Labs is owned by Citi + Ventures, a real estate and investment firm. It launched its first test site last October and, at its peak, operated at 30 locations across the country.