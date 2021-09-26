This lab charges $380 for a Kovid test. Was this what Congress had in mind?
At the drugstore, a rapid COVID test usually costs less than $20.
Across the country, more than a dozen test sites owned by start-up company GS Labs routinely bill $380.
There’s a reason they can. When Congress tried to ensure that Americans wouldn’t have to pay for coronavirus testing, insurers required some labs to pay whatever “cash value” they list for tests online, its There is no time limit.
GS Labs’ high prices and growing presence – it has conducted half a million rapid tests since the start of the pandemic, and still run thousands daily – show that the government’s long-standing reluctance to play a role in health costs has contributed to hindered its efforts to protect consumers. As a result, Americans may eventually pay some of the cost of expensive coronavirus tests in the form of higher insurance premiums.
Several health insurance companies have refused to pay GS Labs fees, some arguing that the cost of the lab is rising during the public health crisis. A Blue Cross scheme in Missouri has sued GS Labs over its prices, seeking a ruling that would void $10.9 million in outstanding claims.
In court last month, the insurer claimed the charges were “disaster profiteering” and a violation of public policy.
Omaha-based GS Labs protested the exact opposite: that it has public policy in its favour, pointing to the CARES Act passed in 2020. Christopher Erickson said, “Insurers are obliged to pay the cash value until we come to a negotiated rate.” Partner at GS Labs.
The requirement that insurers pay a cash value only applies to out-of-network laboratories, meaning those that have not negotiated a price with an insurer. There are indications that other laboratories may be acting like GS Labs: A study published this summer by Health Insurance Plans of America, the trade association representing insurers, found that the number of coronavirus tests performed at out-of-network facilities The stake increased from 27 per cent to 27 per cent. 21 percent between April 2020 and March 2021.
It found that the average price of a coronavirus test in an in-network facility was $130, a figure that includes both the rapid test and the more widely used, and more expensive, PCR test. About half of out-of-network providers are charging at least $50 more than this.
The $380 cash value is posted on the GS Labs website. In legal documents, he has said that he pays “about $20” for the rapid test. Mr. Erikson says the high price reflects the “premium service” they provide to patients, as well as the $37 million in start-up costs associated with building their lab network in less than a year.
“You can book 15 minutes with us on any given day, and get your results in 15 to 20 minutes,” Mr Erikson said, pointing to the lack of testing at many drugstores. “We have a nursing hotline where you can explain your results. Our prices are one of the most expensive in the country because we have the best service in the country.
Health policy experts who reviewed GS Labs’ prices said that, even with the company’s investment in its service, it was difficult to understand why their tests would cost eight times the $41 Medicare rate. needed.
“It’s not like neurosurgery, where you want to pay a premium for someone who has years of experience,” said Sabrina Corlett, a research professor at Georgetown.
Even though she felt its price was extraordinarily high, Ms Corlett and other experts said GS Labs had strong legal grounds to continue charging it because of how Congress wrote the CARES Act. “Whatever price the lab puts on its public-facing website, that’s what they have to pay,” she said. “I don’t read a lot of wiggle room in it.”
GS Labs is owned by Citi + Ventures, a real estate and investment firm. It launched its first test site last October and, at its peak, operated at 30 locations across the country.
As it began increasing testing last year, it inquired about becoming an in-network provider, which it describes as a “substantial discount” in exchange for reliable and prompt payments. The company declined to specify the exact size of its discount, but said insurers generally rejected its offers.
GS Labs said it felt insurers were hostile to its new operation. Some sent benefits documents to their members, showing that the claim was denied and the patient may have to pay the full amount.
GS Labs says it doesn’t charge patients directly, which would violate federal law, and says it was a tactic to turn those mailings around. customers against its business
“When they’re not following federal law, they try to paint us in a bad light,” said Kirk Thompson, another partner at GS Labs. “Insurers have decided to justify ignoring their obligations or not complying with the CARES Act.”
Insurers describe negotiations differently. They say they are doing their best, within the limits of federal law, to protect patients from unnecessary high fees, which will ultimately drive up premiums.
The UPMC health plan in Pittsburgh first learned about GS Labs when it noticed an unusual pattern on its claims: The vast majority consisted of a rapid antigen test along with a COVID antibody test. With this combination of billing codes, 91 percent of all claims received from any lab came from GS Labs.
“There’s little reason to order both of those tests on the same day,” said Stephen Perkins, the health plan’s chief medical officer. “They serve very different purposes, and they will not be systematically ordered as a result of suspected COVID exposure.”
The health plan saw this as proof that GS Labs was playing up the CARES Act: requiring insurers to fully cover antigen and antibody tests. “The CARES Act governs what we can and cannot do, and we cannot refuse to pay for double billing,” he said.
GS Labs says it provides patients with a “menu of tests” and the patient chooses which one to receive.
However, the UPMC health scheme has decided to challenge the pricing of GS Labs in other ways. At one point, the plan’s legal staff noticed that the lab advertised a 70 percent coupon available to patients paying cash, which would reduce the price to $114. The coupon has since been removed from the GS Labs website.
“We told GS Labs that we believed it was their cash price, and that’s what we’re paying them now,” said Sherrill Kashuba, the plan’s chief legal officer.
Citi + Ventures general counsel Evan White said his company is still evaluating “next steps” with the health plan. “We are in no way satisfied that they have imposed themselves as to their rate,” he said.
What really counts as GS Labs’ cash value — and whether insurers will eventually have to pay it — can be decided in Congress or the courts.
In July, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City argued in a lawsuit against GS Labs that the discount price is sometimes given to patients who cover the test themselves – a $114 fee that UPMC Health Plan also discovered. – is the actual cash value of the company.
“GS Labs knowingly and knowingly carried out a scheme or artificiality to defraud health insurers and plans,” the health plan said in its legal brief, “and then demanded that the group Health plans and insurers pay the same fake cash prices.”
GS Labs has responded that just because it exempted certain patients does not mean that insurers are entitled to pay “only a small fraction of the published cash value.” It has reversed the Blue Cross plan, saying the plan would have to pay approximately $10 million for 34,621 outstanding claims.
Congress, in the midst of a health crisis in 2020 quickly legislating and negotiating policies that would be easier to roll out, did not use the formula they recently adopted to pass legislation against surprise billing done: Mandate that the insurer and medical provider settle the price difference through an external intermediary. .
Senator Tina Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, proposed a bill in July that would reimburse coronavirus tests at twice the Medicare reimbursement rate. For a rapid test, it will be around $80.
In introducing his legislation, Senator Smith cited The Times’ reporting on high-priced tests as why such a change was needed.
He said in an interview, “If these labs are going to take advantage of this situation, and do whatever the market will tolerate, that would lead us to put a cap on the cash value to prevent prices from harming consumers.” “
It is unclear whether that law could become part of a reconciliation package Congress is debating. There may be hesitation to act: Legislators are tackling big health care proposals, and they can expect the testing fee issue to be resolved on its own when the pandemic ends.
“Everybody thinks we’re almost done, and this provision of the CARES Act only lasts until a public health emergency,” said Lauren Adler, associate director of the USC-Brookings Schaefer Initiative for Health Policy.
GS Labs plans to continue expanding, as demand for rapid testing remains strong. It does not see the Biden administration’s plan for widespread in-home rapid testing as a hindrance to its development. It now operates 16 test sites, and plans to open two more soon. When they open, its cash value will remain the same.
“We are a very reasonable people, but our cash price is a true cash value to any insurer who doesn’t want to negotiate,” said Mr. Thompson of GS Labs.
