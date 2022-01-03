This light weight electric scooter can lift 150 kg weight, gives a long range of 100 km in a single charge

With a long range, heavy weight can also be lifted easily, this low-cost electric scooter, read full details of price and features.

The range of electric scooters and bikes in the two wheeler sector is also getting bigger like petrol bikes and scooters, in which new startup scooters are also present along with big companies.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter for yourself, then know here the complete details of this electric scooter coming at a very low price which gives long driving range.

We are talking about the Xero Plus electric scooter from Avan Motors which is the cheapest electric scooter of its company which is also known for heavy duty.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 48V 24 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with 800 Watt motor which is a BLDC motor.

Regarding the battery of the scooter, the company says that on charging it with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 4 to 5 hours. Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of 100 to 110 km with a top speed of 45 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Talking about the features of the scooter, features like digital speedometer, digital console, EBS, three speed modes (low, medium, high), rear tail box, open glove box with hook have been provided.

Talking about the safety features of the scooter, the company has given features like safety parking brake sensor and lockable battery compartment in it. Talking about the suspension of the scooter, the company has given telescopic suspension at the front and coil spring suspension at the rear.

Talking about the dimensions of the scooter, the company has made it a total of 62 kg, in which its length has been given 1800 mm, width 680 mm and wheelbase 1300 mm.

The company claims that this light-weight scooter can run at full speed without any problem even after loading 150 kg of weight. The starting price of this electric scooter is Rs 52,809, which goes up to Rs 57,503 when it goes to its double battery variant.