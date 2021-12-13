This low budget electric scooter with attractive design runs up to 108 km in a single charge

Light weight with long range Hero Electric Photon HX comes at a very low price, know the complete details of this electric scooter here.

Like petrol bikes and scooters in the country’s two wheeler sector, now the range of electric scooters and bikes is also increasing rapidly, in this large range present in the market, you can easily find scooters and bikes with hi-tech features with every budget and range. go.

In which today we are talking about Hero Photon HX which is a scooter with an attractive design and long range which is liked for its price price.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 76 V, 26 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with BLDC motor and this motor generates power of 1200 watts.

Regarding the charging of the scooter, the company claims that this battery takes 5 hours to charge with a normal charger, if we talk about the range and speed, the company claims that this scooter will have a length of 108 km after a full charge. Gives a range in which you get a top speed of 42 kmph.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given combi brakes in it, which are combined with the regen braking system.

For better riding experience even on bad roads, the company has installed telescopic suspension in its front and rear.

Talking about the features of this scooter, the company has given digital instrument in it, apart from this, space for portable battery and under-seat space has been made to keep the helmet in the scooter.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has launched this scooter in the market with three attractive colors which include Matt Black, Blue and Badge color.

The starting price of Hero Photon HX is Rs 74,240 but when on road, it gets increased after adding RTO fees, insurance and other charges.

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can book it by visiting the official website of Hero Electric or you can buy it directly by visiting your nearest Hero dealership.