This low-cost electric scooter can give a range of 75 km in a single charge, read the full report

Amidst the wide range of Electric Scooter available, know the complete details of this electric scooter which comes with premium features at an affordable price.

Due to the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, the range of electric scooters and bikes in the two wheeler sector has become very large.

In these, you can easily find electric scooters and bikes ranging from Rs 40 thousand to Rs 1.5 lakh, which are also high-tech features with a long range.

In which today we are talking about the electric scooter Ampere Jill from electric vehicle maker Ampere, which is a scooter with attractive design and premium features.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter, here you can know the complete details of this electric scooter from price to features.

Talking about the battery and power of Ampere Jill, the company has given 60 V, 7.5 A capacity Lithium Ion battery pack with vector shine wave BLDC motor which generates 1200 Watts of power. Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 5 to 6 hours.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 75 km with a top speed of 55 km per hour.

,read this also- These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel. Telescopic suspension at the front and coil spring suspension system at the rear wheel has been given for a comfortable ride on the roads.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the features of this scooter, features like detachable battery, dual speed mode (economic and speed mode), day light running headlight, front glove box carry bag hook have been provided.

Apart from this, features like Digital Speedometer, Clock, Remote Start, Push Button Start Stop, Digital Console, Anti Theft Alarm, EBS, Find My Scooter, Harmonic Braking System have been provided.

Talking about the price of Ampere Jill, the company has launched two variants of this scooter, whose starting price is Rs 63,999, which goes up to Rs 72,500 on going to the top variant.