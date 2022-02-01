This low-cost scooter gives a range of up to 121 km, read full details from price to features

If you are going to buy Electric Scooter, then read here before that it gives great features with long range in single charge.

The market of electric vehicles is growing very fast in India, in which the most demand is for electric two wheelers.

In which today we are talking about that electric scooter which is also with premium features with long range at a low price. Here we are talking about the electric scooter Ampere Magnus, the electric two wheeler maker company Ampere, in full detail of its range and features.

Talking about the battery and power of Ampere Magnus, the company has given a 60V, 28Ah capacity Lithium Ion battery pack in this scooter with which the hub motor has been added which generates 1200W of power.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 5 to 6 hours. Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 121 km with a top speed of 53 km per hour.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of this scooter is that this scooter achieves a speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in 10 seconds.

Talking about the braking system of Magnus scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front and rear wheel. Telescopic suspension has been given at the front and coil spring suspension has been installed in the rear for better riding experience on the roads.

Talking about the features, features like digital speedometer, digital trip meter, anti-theft alarm, remote keyless entry, ABS braking system, tubeless tyres have been given in it.

The company has launched this scooter in the market with four attractive color schemes which include Blueish Pearl White, Metallic Red, Golden Yellow, and Graphite Black color.

Talking about the price of this scooter, the company has launched this scooter with an initial price of Rs 66,520 (ex-showroom, Delhi).