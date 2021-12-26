This MF scheme can give up to 20 crores in 20 years! Will have to invest this much every month

The investor must remember the 15 X 15 X 15 rule of mutual funds, which states that one can become a millionaire by following the SIP guidelines of this mutual fund.

There are many ways to invest in this tour today. Apart from government schemes, investors are thinking of getting good profits by investing in schemes like mutual funds. So that they can get a good amount at the time of need. If you also want to get good money by investing in mutual funds, then you can get good money by investing in the ways mentioned here.

How to invest

According to Pankaj Mathpal, 15 per cent mutual fund returns can be expected after investing for 15 years using the 15 X 15 X 15 mutual fund formula. However, if one invests Rs 15,000 every month for 15 years, he can accumulate Rs 1 crore. If the calculation is done for 20 years, then investors can create a fund by changing the 20 X 15 X 15 rule in this SIP rule. According to the SIP calculator, if this is done, the maturity amount will be around Rs 2 crore.

How to get 20 crore amount

If an investor chooses an option with a return of more than 15%, then he will have to invest for 20 years. Along with this, you will have to invest Rs 15,000 every month. If you continue to invest for 20 years, you will get Rs 5.5 crore on maturity. If you want to get Rs 20 crore then you can invest with four accounts.

