This Mi phone coming in less than Rs 12000, gets 6000mAh battery and 50MP strong camera

If you are also looking for a good smartphone, which has a powerful battery and a strong camera, then you have come to the right place. Because we are going to tell you about such a smartphone, knowing about which your mind will also want to take this phone. If you have a budget of up to Rs 12000, then you can buy it, Chinese company Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 Prime smartphone may cost you Rs 15000, but if you buy it from Mi Store then you get Rs 12000. .

Redmi 10 Prime comes in two variants 4GB RAM 64GB storage and 6GB RAM 128GB storage. The price of 4GB RAM 64GB variant is Rs 14999, but during this festive season you can get it for Rs 12000 on Mi Store. But if you want to take a phone with its 6GB RAM 128GB storage variant, then you will get this phone for Rs 16999 while you can buy it for Rs 14999 during the discount.

strong battery

The phone comes with a massive 6000mAh battery which is again an upgrade from the previous Redmi 9 Prime. The Superstar weighs only 192 grams despite increasing the battery by almost 20%, which is the lightest 6000mAh battery from other Redmi phones. Another feature of this superstar smartphone is that it can support up to 9W reverse wired charging.

great camera

This is the first phone of Redmi which is giving you a great camera for Rs 12000. There’s a 50MP AI quad camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro with 2X zoom to capture the close-up details that the naked eye misses, and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with 8MP in-display selfie camera.

This is the updated version of Redmi 9 Prime. Talking about the processor, Helio G88 comes with HyperEngine game technology and apart from this we also have Game Turbo mode on MIUI 12.5. For the first time, we have added a memory extension feature to Redmi, which we call expandable RAM up to 2GB, on the Redmi 10 Prime.

screen and display

Comes with 16.5cm (6.5) FHD+ 90Hz adaptive refresh rate display. It is a brand new Reading Mode 3.0 for students, it also comes with Sunlight Mode and Dark Mode features. The Redmi 10 Prime comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and is dust and splash proof. Apart from this, the smartphone also features dual graphite sheets, rust-proof ports and rubberized seals for heat dissipation.

redmi 10 prime color variant

beautiful bifrost blue,

Phenomenal Phantom Black and

Appealing Astral White