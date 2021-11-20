This mid-size premium sedan from Skoda will compete with Honda City and Hyundai Verna, read full details of features and specifications

This new car of Skoda is going to be entered in the sedan segment, which the company has made premium in terms of design as well as features.

Automobile maker Skoda has made the global launch of its mid-size sedan, which will replace the company’s existing Skoda Rapid.

The company has announced to launch this car Skoda Slavia in January 2022, but even before the launch, the company has started pre-booking of this sedan across the country.

Customers who want to book this Skoda Slavia can book it by visiting the company’s official website or their nearest Skoda dealership and the token amount for booking this car has been fixed at Rs.11 thousand.

Skoda has built this premium mid-size sedan on the MQB A0 IN Made in India platform which will be launched in the market with three trims.

Talking about the design and styling of Skoda Slavia Key, the company has given this car a sleek and slim design which gives this car a premium look.

From the grille in the front of the car to the tail light of the car, the company has used LED DRLs, with which the front headlights have been made very sleek.

Talking about the engine and power of Skoda Slavia, the company has introduced this sedan with two petrol engines, in which the first engine is 1.0 liter and the second is 1.5 liter engine.

Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates power of 115 bhp and peak torque of 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Its second engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 148 Bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features, the Skoda Slavia has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with smartphone connectivity.

Apart from this, all the features like Touch Best Climate Control, Two Spoke Steering Wheel, Digital Instrument Cluster, Automatic Climate Control, Wireless Charger, Ventilated Seat, Key Less Entry, have been provided.

Talking about the safety features of Skoda Slavia, the company has given features like 6 airbags, rear parking camera, ISO child seat mount, hill hold, EDS, multi-collision brake, etc.

The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the starting price of this Skoda Slavia, but keeping in mind the features and specifications, the company can launch this car with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh.

After its launch in India, this mid-size premium sedan is expected to compete with established sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.