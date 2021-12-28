This mini SUV will be launched soon to compete with Tata Punch and Mahindra KUV100, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new mini SUV, then know here the complete details of this SUV to be launched soon in India.

The segment that has seen a lot of demand in the country’s car sector in recent years is the micro SUV segment, which has cars from leading companies like Maruti, Tata and Mahindra.

Now the name of Citroen is also going to be added to this segment, which is going to launch its micro SUV in the Indian market very soon, which has been named as Citroen C3.

Citroen has shown a glimpse of this micro SUV on 16 September 2021, after which the company has once again released its photo.

After looking at the photo released by the company, most of the information about the exterior and interior of this SUV is available.

Citroen C3 has been made by the company with a spacious and attractive design, in which the wheelbase has also been given 2540 mm. .

Talking about its exterior, the company has given a new design grille, making its front attractive, along with LED headlamps and fog lamps, apart from this dual tone has been used in the color scheme of the car, which makes its look more attractive. makes.

Talking about the interior of the car, the company has given a premium dashboard in it, in which a large storage has also been given keeping in mind the utility.

Apart from this, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system has also been given in the interior with which a USB charger socket is also being provided.

The company has not yet given any information about the engine of the car, but according to media reports, the company can launch this SUV with a petrol engine in which two trims are likely to be offered.

It will get the first trim naturally aspirated petrol engine and the second turbocharged petrol engine and both these engines can be offered with the option of 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox.

The company has not made any announcement regarding the price of Citroen C3, but according to experts, the company can launch this car in the market with a starting price of Rs 5.50 to 6 lakhs.

After its launch in India, this car is believed to compete directly with the recently launched Tata Punch, but with this it will also compete with Maruti Espresso, Mahindra KUV 100 NXT.