This model of Oppo will have the thinnest bezel ever, know what else will be special

Oppo India will launch the Reno 7 5G smartphone series on February 4. The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7Pro smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200max processor in the Pro model. Oppo has made public the design details of both its smartphones of the Reno 7 5G series. In which it has been told that, these smartphones will be in gradient back finish and flat-edge frame which is similar to the iPhone model.

According to Oppo, its new smartphone will sport an aircraft-grade Shooting Star design. It will have 1.2 million micro lines with 8 micrometer engraving depth. Orbit breathing light will be provided around the rear camera module in both the Reno 7 5G series smartphones. Which was seen in the Renault 7 series in November 2021.

Reno 7 Series will be the slimmest – According to Oppo’s claim, the Reno 7 5G series will be the slimmest lineup. These smartphones will have 1.5mm bezels. According to the information, Oppo can launch three smartphones of Reno 7 series on February 4. In which there will be Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. At the same time, the price along with the RAM and storage variants of these smartphones is yet to be disclosed.

Possible Price of Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G – The price of Oppo Reno 7 5G smartphone in India can be between Rs 28 to 31 thousand. At the same time, the price of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphone can be between Rs 41 to 43 thousand.

Possible Features of Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G – In these smartphones, the company can provide 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. At the same time, 4500mAh battery and fast charging support can be found in both the smartphones. If you talk about the camera, then a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 2MP can be found in the rear.