This Monsoon Buy Flat On Cheap Rates – Your chance to buy flats this monsoon, book affordable properties and check construction quality

New Delhi. Monsoon has become active in most of the states of the country. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the coming days as well. This will lead to water logging in many areas, which will become a problem. But, on the other hand, Manasnu has also brought a gift for you. If you are preparing to buy a flat, this is the best time to check the construction quality of the property, while banks are also offering various concessions on home loans to remove the slowness of business. Builders have also come up with monsoon bonanza offers. Under this, many types of discounts are being given to the buyers.

Know the pros and cons of flats

The biggest advantage of buying a flat in the monsoon season is that you have the best opportunity to know the pros and cons of the flat. In the rain, you can know that how is the construction quality of the project in which you are going to buy flats. You will not get this opportunity in summer or couple or festive season.

Know the construction quality like this

The quality of the product used in the project in which you are going to buy a house can be easily tested in the rainy season. You should keep in mind that during the rainy season, the quality of the construction material deteriorates due to water, it is clearly visible on the wall. The plumbing work related to the water tap in the flat can also be checked in the rainy season. You can also check the woodwork wherever there is in the doors and windows. If the wood is of poor quality, the doors or windows swell on contact with water.

Easy to locate connectivity feature

Another advantage of buying a flat in the monsoon season is that it is very easy to find the connectivity of the project in which you are planning to book a flat. You can easily find out in the rain how the drainage system is there. Also, you can easily find out the condition of the road reaching there. In the rainy season, you get to know where there is water logging.

best time to invest

The property market is generally sluggish during the monsoon season. In such a situation, builders also offer many discounts and offers to increase their sales. Antriksh India Group is also offering Summer Bonanza for all its ready-to-move and under-construction projects. Investors and flat buyers can take advantage of this opportunity to buy flats at a lower price.

Banks are also giving cheap loans

In the rainy season, not only builders but banks are also giving the gift of cheap loans to home buyers. The country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loans under the monsoon offer at 8.40 percent. At the same time, this home loan is also offering no charges, including processing fees, while the state-owned syndicate bank is offering home loans at 8.60 per cent interest along with no charges. Many other banks are also offering the gift of home loan and processing discount at cheap interest.

right time to bargain

If you like the builder’s project and the quality of the flat, you can negotiate. You can get good discounts to increase sales during the rainy season. Similarly, you can negotiate with the bank before taking a home loan. Discounts are possible from there as well.