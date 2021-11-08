This most advanced e-scooter, starts on seeing the owner, sprints at a speed of 25 kmph

Motorcycle brand Ducati has introduced the Ducati Pro-III e-Scooter, the most advanced electric scooter ever in the market. The highlight of this scooter is that it is powered by the use of innovative NFC technology, a contactless connection method. This means that it will be turned on only after showing the chip of the scooter owner.

Regarding this, Ducati has issued a statement saying that it can be started by the same person who will have this token (chip). To start the e-scooter, all you have to do is bring the NFC token on the display and wait for the “PASS” sign to appear. After that you can ride the scooter.

cost: The Pro-III will be powered by a 350W motor and a battery pack. It has a capacity of 468 mAh. On a single charge, it can cover a distance of up to 50 km. It will take about nine hours to fully charge the battery. Talking about its price, Ducati has priced it at EUR 799 (about Rs 68,400).

You will be able to charge your smartphones: Ducati Pro-III has a 3.2-inch LED display. Which is helpful in managing many tasks. In which one can choose between four riding modes, 6 kmph, 15 kmph, 20 kmph and 25 kmph. In this, smartphones or other devices can be charged on the go through the USB port. Its working methods and location information can be found by connecting through both Android and iOS platforms.

Comfortable Travel: Help can be obtained in real-time through chat. At the same time, the 10-inch anti-puncture tubeless tires fitted in the vehicle make its travel stable and comfortable. It will also get front and rear disc brakes and LED lights. The frame is made of magnesium alloy and the vehicle weighs a maximum of 100 kg.