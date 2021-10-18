This music company is a super hit among investors, gave returns of more than 700 percent in a year

For some time now, the entertainment related stocks have left no stone unturned to generate income for the investors. Today we are going to talk about such a company. One of the well-known music companies of the country, Saregama is also a huge hit among investors. Which has given returns of more than 700 percent in the last one year. The stock, which was of three digits a year ago, has reached four digits in value. If an investor had invested 50 thousand rupees a year ago, then his value would have exceeded 4 lakh rupees. Let us also tell you about this stock.

Has given returns of more than 700%

According to the data received from BSE, the stock of Saregama has given a return of 715 percent between October 2020 and October 2021. The company’s share was Rs 550 on October 16, which has come down to Rs 4484 on October 13. This means that the stock has seen an increase of about Rs 3900. This means that the company has given investors more than 8 times the earnings.

50 thousand rupees have become more than 4 lakh rupees

It has left no stone unturned to make investors earn money. If a small investor had invested Rs 50,000 a year ago, his value would have exceeded Rs 4 lakh. On the other hand, by investing one lakh rupees, the investor’s rupee would have exceeded 8 lakh rupees. If experts are to be believed, there may be more in the coming days.

Today there is a decline in the shares

On the other hand, if we talk about today, the shares of Saregama are seeing a decline of 0.50 percent i.e. Rs 25 per share at 2 pm. Because of which the company’s stock is trading at Rs 4350. Whereas today the company’s stock opened at Rs 4370 and reached the lowest price of the day with Rs 4200. This means that the company’s stock has fallen by more than Rs 150 from the all-time high.

