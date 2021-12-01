This new custom bike came from MS Dhoni who is a motorcyclist! It took six months to be tip-top; Know what’s in ‘Captain Cool’ bike collection Motorcycle Lover and Former India Cricket Team Captain MS Dhoni got a customized Yamaha RD 350 It took six months to be tip-top; Know – What’s in ‘Captain Cool’ bike collection

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has recently got a new motorcycle. This bike is Yamaha’s RD 350, which has been completely customized.

Since, Mahi has been crazy about motorcycles for a long time. He already has a lot of great bikes in his bike collection. In such a situation, Syed Jadeer, a restoration expert (modifying old vehicles to make new ones) of Mysore city in Karnataka, had come to show Dhoni this motorcycle through a common connection. Yamaha’s RD 350 was prepared by Syed along with his team, after which it reached Dhoni’s garage.

In an exclusive conversation with auto website ‘carandbike.com’, Syed told how the motorcycle maker arrived at Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand with two Yamaha RD350s. The pictures of the same have been going viral for the past few days, but only one was handed over to “Captain Cool”.

According to Syed, “Many posts said that two RD 350s were given to MS Dhoni. Let me make it clear that this is not true. Only one RD 350 competition (green color) was given to Mahi.”

Interestingly, this bike was not actually meant for Dhoni. Syed himself told the website about this that the cricketer got in touch with him after knowing about this custom RD 350 through a close friend. The bike was not originally built for Mahi, but was an independent plan started by Syed.

This new bike has arrived in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s garage, which is completely customized. (Photo Source: Instagram/syedjadeer)

It is also worth noting that this Yamaha bike has been made according to the American specification, which is quite different from the Indian Rajput specification. All the parts were either sourced locally from India and the manufacturing process took almost a year with the actual manufacturing time of six months.

Syed says that the restoration work of the bike was done from the ground level, including its mechanical and engine overhaul and chrome detailing etc. The paint scheme on Dhoni’s new bike is dark green, but its technical name is “Competition Green”. It looks great with the white contrast which gives a rich tone to the motorcycle. Syed further added that Dhoni’s passion for automobiles is mesmerizing and he hopes to get a chance to work on a special production for the cricketer.

Fond of bikes, Dhoni has motorcycles from old school to hypersport versions. Currently, he also has Yamaha’s iconic RX 100 in his motorcycle collection, which he bought second hand. Mahi’s garage today houses bikes from Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA and Norton Vintage. Know in detail and see what other bikes Dhoni has in his garage.