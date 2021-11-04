This new SUV from Renault will be launched soon to compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, read full details

If you are planning to buy a new cross over SUV, then here you can know the complete details of this upcoming SUV from Renault.

France’s leading automaker Renault is going to launch its new SUV soon, the company has given information about this SUV by releasing the teaser of this SUV on social media, Renault has released the teaser of its SUV Arcana, in which this car is very great looks and design. appears with.

The company introduced this SUV in 2019, after which its teaser has now been launched, seeing that it can be assumed that the company can launch this car in India this year.

According to media reports, Renault will launch this SUV in a 5-seater variant, which is being built on the CMF-B modular platform. This is the same platform on which the company’s next generation Duster and Nissan Kicks will also be built.

First of all, talking about the engine and power of Renault Arcana, in the international market, the company has launched this SUV with 1.3 liter capacity turbocharged petrol engine which can also be offered in India.

This engine can generate a maximum power of 150 PS with which the option of 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission can be given.

Talking about the features of the car, according to media reports, this cross hour SUV can be launched with hi-tech features including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like automatic climate control, cruise control, speed alarm, 360 degree camera, audio mounted steering with calling feature, EBD, ABS, rear parking sensors, dual airbags on the front seat can be provided in the car.

Talking about the design and length width of the Renault Arcana Cross Over SUV, this SUV is 4,545 mm long, which is 1,820 mm in width, 1,565 mm in height, with a wheel base of 2,721 mm and ground clearance of 208 mm.

The company has not made any announcement about the price of this SUV, but according to experts, this SUV can be launched with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh.

After its launch in India, this SUV is expected to compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Alcazar.