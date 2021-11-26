This new variant of Corona is more dangerous than Delta, cases increased in many countries, India also alert

Due to the rapid change in the spike found in new variants of the corona virus, the current vaccine is not able to fight it. Because the vaccine is designed to fight the old form of the virus.

While the risk of corona seems to be decreasing in the country, now the new variant of corona found in African countries B.1.1. Please note that this variant is said to be very dangerous. The World Health Organization is keeping a close eye on this new form of corona virus found in South Africa. Information has been received about this that this form of the virus has also been found in those people who have been fully vaccinated.

Found in these countries: So far 26 cases of variants of this dangerous virus have been reported. In which it is spread over Botswana (3), South Africa (22) and Hong Kong (1). This virus is said to be expert in changing its form. Significantly, 32 mutations have been seen in this variant so far. This is why it is more contagious.

Vaccine too uncontrollable: Of all the variants of the corona virus that have been found so far, B.1.1.529 is also capable of dodging the vaccine. Professor Francois Balloux, a geneticist at University College London, said that due to the variation in the spike of the variant, the current vaccine is not able to fight it. Because the vaccine is designed to fight the old form of the virus.

At the same time, Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College, says that so far there has been no indication that this variant is spreading rapidly.

Alert in India too: An alert has also been issued in India regarding this variant found in African countries. Let us inform that on 25 November, the Central Government issued instructions to all the states and union territories that people coming from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana or all international travelers coming through these countries should be strictly screened.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Friday, “In view of the threat of new form of Kovid-19 from African countries, we have asked experts to discuss with DDMA on Monday and suggest ways to prevent this.” What steps should we take? We will take all necessary steps to protect the people.