This Okinawa electric scooter runs on a single charge of 139 km, gives competition to TVS iQube, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in India. Electric scooters are in high demand, especially in urban areas, in view of which two-wheeler companies are also taking steps in this direction. If you are also planning to get a good electric scooter, then here is the budget electric scooter for you, which gives a range of up to 139 km in a single charge. Also, it competes with scooters like TVS iQube, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak (which are in demand in the market) in terms of range. Let’s know about its special features…

Okinawa iPraise+

This electric scooter is an updated product of Okinawa. The scooter is similar to the Okinawa Praise but uses a lithium-ion battery and gets new premium features. The highlight of this scooter is its detachable lithium-ion battery pack, which you can take out of the scooter and charge it separately. The company claims that it gets fully charged in 2-3 hours. Which according to Okinawa is 30-40 percent less than charging a lead-acid battery. The scooter has a claimed battery range of 160-180km. Whose average range is said to be 139 km.

The scooter also comes with features like Geo Tagging, GPS, Find My Scooter, Battery Health, Vehicle Status, which can be accessed through an app on your Android smartphone. It gets features like gas charged front forks and dual disc upfront. It gets LED headlamps and tail lamps. Talking about its price, you will get it for Rs 99,708.

Comparison with the range of other electric scooters

Electric scooters that come around the price of Okinawa iPraise+ like TVS iQube, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak iPraise+ offer short range in a single charge. TVS iQube travels 75 kms on a single charge. The Ather 450X gives a range of 116 kms, while the Bajaj Chetak gives a range of 95 kms. However, other features of these scooters are much better than iPraise+.