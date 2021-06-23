This old 25 paise coin make you millionaire! just have to do this work

Even if you have 5 rupees and 10 rupees coins on which Mata Vaishno Devi is engraved, you can still earn lakhs of rupees.

New Delhi. The second wave of the corona virus epidemic has forced the government to impose a lockdown. In such a situation, people were also forced to stay at home. Even after the lockdown is lifted, most people prefer to stay at home. They only leave the house when necessary. In this way you can search for old 25 paise coin. If you do this then you can get up to 1.5 lakh rupees in return.

Read More: Gold prices may rise in the coming days, signs of decline in cryptocurrencies

You just have to do this work

If you find the 25 paise coin then all you have to do is click the 25 paise coin photo and upload the photo to IndiaMART.com. People participate in the auction of 25 paise coins on IndiaMART.com. The person who makes the highest bid will take the coin. You are allowed to negotiate with the buyer. But there is a condition that the color of your 25 paise coin should be silver. Along with this, you can also negotiate with the customer on this website.

Not only this, you can also earn a lot by selling old 5 paise and 10 paise coins. You can sell those coins on IndiaMART.com where one can get old coins. If you have 5 rupees and 10 rupees coins, on which Mata Vaishno Devi is engraved, then you can earn lakhs of rupees.

Actually, this 25 paise coin was made in 1985. If you have then you can easily get up to 1.5 lakh rupees. Because those who collect old coins, they buy old coins at the highest price.

how to upload 25 paise coin

Create an account on Indiamart while sitting at home and earn money by uploading photos of these coins. For this, you have to create your account by visiting the website of indiamart.com and then upload the details of the coin.

Read More: ED: Assets worth Rs 9371 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi transferred to PSB and Center

Web Title: This Old 25 Paise Coin make you Millionaire! Just Have To Do This Work