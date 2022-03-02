This OTT web series is based on extra marital relations, came in discussion with bold content

In the world of OTT, there are one bold web series on extra-marital affair, if you also like such content, then see the list of these bold series here.

The world of OTT is full of bold and erotic content. Due to the lack of censorship, filmmakers on the OTT platform enjoy the freedom to present their ideas in a better way. On the other hand, the viewers who are hesitant to watch bold scenes on the big screen can watch them comfortably from their homes on OTT.

One such subject in the world of OTT is extra-marital affair, on which filmmakers film their story with bold and erotic scenes and the audience also likes to see such stories. In such a situation, if you also like to watch web series made on some such extra marital affairs, then see here the list of bold web series of this genre present on OTT:

Maya: Slave of Her Desires This is a BDSM web series by Vikram Bhatt starring Shama Sikander, Vipul Gupta and Veer Aryan in lead roles. It is the Hindi remake of Fifty Shades of Grey. It is based on the story of a married woman who is unable to refrain from having an affair with another married man to fulfill her desires. If you also like bold and erotic content, then this series is a great option for you. However, there are many such scenes in the series that you cannot watch with anyone.

Spotlight: Spotlight is a web series by Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Tridha Chaudhary, Sid Makkar and Arif Zakaria are in lead roles in this series. It tells the story of a young girl from a small town becoming a Bollywood actress. The series depicts the reality behind the mask of glamour. To make the film realistic, bold scenes have not been avoided at all.

Twisted- Twisted is an adult web series by Vikram Bhatt, starring Namit Khanna and Nia Sharma in lead roles. It is a suspense thriller with lots of twists and turns. This is the story of a married man who has an affair with a model. The man’s wife is murdered and the boy blames his ex-girlfriend while the woman believes that the husband killed his wife.

Bewafa Si Wafa- ALT Balaji’s Bewafa Si Wafa stars Sameer Soni, Aditi Vasudev, Dipannita Sharma Atwal, Yudhishthira in lead roles. This web series justifies the extra marital affair between a married man and woman with the tag line, “What if you meet your soul mate after meeting your soul mate?” As one would expect from any Balaji series, it also has a lot of flair for kissing scenes and skin shows.

It’s not that simple- The series stars Swara Bhaskar, Karanvir Mehra, Akshay Oberoi and Vivaan Bhatena in the lead roles. It is the story of a city-dwelling housewife who is trapped in an unhappy marriage and starts a love affair with a school friend. After coming into this affair, the woman appears on a different journey.