This person made auto rickshaw a luxurious house, from solar panels to washroom and bedroom facilities; Impressed Anand Mahindra gave the offer

After seeing the house equipped with all the facilities, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra was also convinced of the talent of that person. He has expressed his desire to work with him.

Everyone would have dreamed of making their own home in a country with a population of more than 130 crores, but the way the land is decreasing, for many, this dream remains a dream for many years. But a person from Chennai has solved it. Due to lack of space, he converted his auto into a luxurious house. After seeing the house equipped with all the facilities, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra was also convinced of the talent of that person. He has expressed his desire to work with him.

The name of the person who has done this unique feat is Arun Prabhu. He is a resident of Chennai. This is a moving house. This beautiful house built on an auto rickshaw has a lot of space. There is a provision for ventilation. It has windows and doors as well as a roof and laundry facilities. Arun has installed solar panels on the roof of his house built in an auto. Some batteries are also kept in it for power supply. Arun’s house has all the facilities that are normally available in any house. This house also has a water storage facility.

Arun has made it by spending one lakh rupees on auto. The height of the house is almost twice the height of the auto. At the same time, the length and width are also less than an average room. A chair has also been given to rest on the terrace of the very beautiful house. Seeing the beautiful house can make anyone’s mind tempted. This house is being highly praised on social media.

After seeing the house on Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra praised Arun’s house with a free voice. He has also given an offer to Arun Prabhu. He asked for the information of the designer whether he can make something like this on the Bolero pick-up also.

Anand Mahindra said that this shows the power of less space. Which can become the trend of the times to come for those who always want to keep moving and lovers of traveling after the Corona crisis. Sharing the post on social media, Anand Mahindra wrote, Arun has shown the power of less space through this, which can become a big trend for people who love to travel after the Corona period.