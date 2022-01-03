This plan of LIC will give the benefit of 28 lakhs on your savings of Rs 200, know how?

Here information is being given about the Jeevan Pragati Policy of LIC. The savings and protection in this policy is guaranteed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India). It also gives the benefit of risk cover.

Life Insurance Corporation of India keeps on coming up with new plans for its customers. In which there is also the option of a safe investment along with insurance. If you are also planning to invest in an LIC plan and want to get more benefits on maturity, then this news can be important for you. Here information is being given about the Jeevan Pragati Policy of LIC. The savings and protection in this policy is guaranteed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India). It also gives the benefit of risk cover.

Jeevan Pragati Policy

This policy of LIC gives you the benefit of risk along with life insurance. Due to which it is considered safe to invest in this policy. LIC’s Jeevan Pragati plan gives you a death benefit on paying regular premiums, which gets compounded every 5 years. On this, you are given more profit with security. 100% of Basic Sum Assured (Basic Sum Assured) is paid on the death of the policyholder for 5 years from the date of taking the policy. If you want to take Accident Insurance and Disability Riders then you have to pay some additional charges.

How to take policy

You can open this policy through LIC office or LIC agent. 125% will have to be paid on the death of the policyholder for 6 to 10 years. Apart from this, between 11 to 15 years, up to 150% will have to be paid. Between 16 to 20 years, up to 200% will have to be paid.

Read also: 16 crore people registered on E-shram portal, know what are the benefits you get

How to get 28 lakh rupees

If you are planning to invest under this scheme, then you will have to invest Rs 200 every day. You have to invest this 200 rupees continuously for 20 years or you can invest 6 thousand rupees every month. After 20 years, you are given 28 lakh rupees in this policy. This policy can be started from 12 years, in which the investment age limit is 45 years.