This post office scheme gives you more returns than the bank, you also get exemption in income tax

Post office savings schemes are considered the safest. You also get good returns by investing in these schemes. There are many such schemes out of these, which give you more returns than the bank. Also, tax exemption is also given under this scheme. If you want to make a safe and profitable investment then you can invest in Fixed Deposit Scheme of Post Office. Investing in a fixed deposit in a post office gives you a number of perks. The most important thing is that in this you will get government guarantee along with returns. Here you get the facility of interest on quarterly basis.

Investing in FD at Post Office is very easy. India Post has given detailed information about this on its website. According to this information, you can get FD done in the post office for different tenures including 1,2, 3 or 5 years. The more you invest in this scheme, the more you get the benefit. Maturity is higher with more investment in this plan.

Benefits of FD Scheme

The Government of India gives you a guarantee on a fixed deposit in the post office.

Investors money is completely safe

In this, FD can be done through offline (cash, cheque) or online (net banking / mobile banking) methods.

You can invest in more than one FD. Also your FD account can be joint.

Fixed deposit or fixed deposit for 5 years will give you tax exemption at the time of filing ITR.

One can easily transfer FD from one post office to another.

get so much interest

To invest in FD at the post office, you can open an account by paying in check or cash. Accounts can be opened with a minimum of Rs 1,000 and there is no maximum amount limit. Notably, FDs offer very high interest. Under this, 5.50 percent interest is available on FDs ranging from 7 days to one year. The same interest rate is also available on FDs of 1 year 1 day to 2 years. At the same time, interest is also available at the rate of 5.50 percent on FDs up to 3 years. FDs of 3 years and one day to 5 years earn 6.70 percent interest.