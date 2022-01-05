This post office scheme will give an amount of 10 lakhs on maturity, you just have to save 100 rupees

If you want to invest in the post office scheme for a long time and want to get more profit, then you should invest in the small savings scheme here. PPF scheme comes under the small savings scheme, in which one can invest 15 to 20 rupees.

Investing in the post office is considered safe. There are many such schemes in this, which give great benefits to the people. Along with this, it also gives many more benefits like tax exemption, insurance. In these schemes, the benefit of shorter maturity period to longer maturity period is given. If you want to invest in the post office scheme for a long time and want to get more profit, then you should invest in the small savings scheme here. PPF scheme comes under the small savings scheme, in which one can invest 15 to 20 rupees. Along with this, the benefit of tax exemption and safe investment is also available in this scheme. Let us know about this scheme…

Public Provident Fund (Post Office PPF)

PPF account of post office is one of the safe schemes. Since this is a government scheme, due to this there is no risk of risk in it. In this, an interest rate of 7.1 percent is given to the investors annually. It has a maturity period of 15 years, but if you want to invest for a longer period, then you can extend it for another five years. You cannot invest more than Rs 1.5 lakh annually in this. Whereas the account can start from 1000 rupees and start investing from 500 rupees.

Who can open PPF account

Under this scheme, any Indian resident including self-employed, pensioners etc. can open an account in PPF. Under this, only a single person is allowed to open an account while the option of opening a joint account is not given. On the other hand, if someone wants to open an account for the child, then the minor PPF account can be opened in the post office by the parent/guardian on behalf of the minor child. Apart from this, NRIs can also invest under this scheme.

Documents required to open an account

To open an account in PPF scheme, you must have Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card and PAN Card for identity and address. Along with this, one passport size photograph should also be there.

Features of PPF

The maximum deposit allowed in a PPF account during a financial year is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The principal amount, interest earned and maturity amount invested in PPF are all tax-free.

The minimum annual investment required to keep the account running is Rs 500.

Compounding interest is paid annually on the post office PPF account on 31st March.

How to get 10 lakh rupees

If one invests Rs 100 in PPF of post office every day, then he will get Rs 3000 on month, his fund will be Rs 36,000 on year and Rs 1,80,000 on five years. On which you will also be given 7.1 percent interest annually. That is, if you invest for 15 years, you will get Rs 9,76,370.