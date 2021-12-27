This powerful SUV will be launched in 2022, will get great features with 7 seater option, know details

In 2021, Jeep Compass launched a 5-seater version of this SUV. Which competes against Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar. At the same time, the company is preparing to launch a 7 seater version of the Jeep Compass soon. In which you will get many great features.

In 2022, the automobile company is preparing to launch a strong SUV. In which domestic and foreign companies are included. Some of these companies will update their old SUV and launch it, while some companies will launch a brand new SUV in the market. In which you will also get 7 seater option. At the same time, these SUVs will get high-tech gadgets with better safety features, as well as you will also get to enjoy the best mileage and comfortable journey. Let’s know about the SUV to be launched in 2022….

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – The updated edition of Maruti Suzuki new Vitara Brezza is going to be launched in 2022. Let us tell you that after the company implemented the BS6 standard engine, the company launched its new version in 2020. But once the company is preparing to launch the updated edition of Vitara Brezza. In such a situation, in the new Brezza, you will get a lot of changes in the interior as well as the exterior.

Jeep Compass 7 Seater (Meridian) – In 2021, Jeep Compass launched a 5-seater version of this SUV. Which competes against Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar. At the same time, the company is preparing to launch a 7 seater version of the Jeep Compass soon. In which you will get many great features.

Audi Q7 – Audi can once again launch its facelift model in January 2022. The carmaker discontinued the BS4 standard model in early 2020. Now the SUV is all set to be launched in BS6 standard with a very good facelift and a petrol drivetrain. It will be manufactured at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) in Aurangabad.

Also read: From MG ZS to Hyundai Kona…These are budget friendly e-Cars with great looks, see which one works for you

Skoda Kodiaq – Skoda is going to launch a new model of its SUV Kodiaq. An attempt has been made to make it attractive by changing the design of the 2022 Kodiaq. Skoda’s new update Skoda Kodiaq 2022 will be launched in January next year. Changes have been made in the design of the bonnet, grille, bumpers, headlights and rear lights of this 7 seater SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio – Mahindra is preparing to launch an updated version of the Scorpio after the success of the XUV700. This SUV can be launched in the middle of the year. In which you will get the option of petrol and diesel engines.