This premium hatchback can be launched in March, know what could be the features and specifications

If you also want to buy Toyota Glanza Facelift 2022, then know here complete details of its expected features and specifications from its launch.

Automaker Toyota can launch a new avatar of its popular hatchback Glanza in India’s domestic market in March 2022, but it has been spotted during the test drive even before the launch of this car.

After being spotted, a lot of information about the exterior and interior of this car has come to the fore and according to this information, this car has been made more premium than before. If you are also waiting for the launch of this car, then here you can know what can be its features and specifications.

The facelift Glanza 2022 that was spotted during testing was completely covered with badging but still some of its features have been visible during the spot.

First of all, the company can give 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels in it, with which the company can make some big changes regarding its engine and interior.

Apart from this, the company can also make some changes in the design of the bumper with the newly designed chrome grille in its front, with which a slight change can also be seen in the design of the rear bumper.

In its exterior, the company can also install new fog lamps and new updated headlights, along with this, the company can offer this car with different color schemes in which single color and dual tone color scheme can be given.

Talking about its interior, according to media reports, the company is going to update its dashboard along with other features, in which apart from changes in the design of the dashboard, the size of the touchscreen infotainment system can be increased.

Talking about the engine of the facelift Toyota Glanza 2022, according to media reports, the company can update this engine in which it can be launched with 1.2 liter and 1.2 liter turbo petrol engines.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the 1.2-litre engine, it will be a 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that can generate 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, with the option of 5-speed manual and CVT transmission.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Talking about the features of the facelift Glanza 2022, the company will include Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 like head up display, 360 degree view camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, UV cut glass, multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry, push button start-stop. Can provide such features.

Talking about mileage, the current Toyota Glanza gives a mileage of 22.35 kmpl but this mileage may increase after engine update.

Talking about the price of the facelift Glanza 2022, considering its updated engine and features, experts believe that the company can launch it with a starting price of Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).