This premium SUV of Mahindra got tremendous success, 65 thousand people booked in just 14 days, read full details

This festive season, if you are also planning to buy a premium SUV, then know here about the SUV of Mahindra which has got bumper opening in a few days of launch.

The country’s leading automaker Mahindra launched its new SUV XUV700 in the Indian market on 7 October. After which, in just 14 days, this SUV is seen to be getting huge success, which is clearly visible in the booking of this car.

According to the company, 65 thousand people have booked this XUV 700 in just 14 days. The company started the same booking process on 7 October itself.

According to the official information received by the company, 25 thousand people had booked it within an hour of starting the pre-booking of this SUV on 7th October.

Regarding the delivery of Mahindra XUV700, the company says that the delivery of petrol engine variants of this SUV will start from October 30, while customers booking its diesel variants will have to wait till November 25.

Customers who want to buy this premium SUV can book this car by visiting the company’s official website or at their nearest dealership. The company has kept a token amount of Rs 25,000 for its booking.

However, in view of the success of this SUV, the price of its manual transmission, which was Rs 11.99 lakh, has been reduced to Rs 12.49 lakh.

If you also want to buy this SUV, then after its booking process, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine of Mahindra XUV 700, the company has given a 2198 cc engine in it, which has been launched in both petrol and diesel variants.

Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates power of 200 hp and peak torque of 380 Nm.

So its diesel engine is 2.2 liter capacity mHawk engine which generates power of 182 hp and peak torque of 450 Nm. With both these engines, the company has given the option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with premium features like panoramic sunroof.

Apart from this, many other premium features have been given in this SUV like digital instrument cluster, dual zone climate control, 360 degree camera, advanced driver assistance system, emergency braking, lane keep assist and 7 airbags.