This Redmi phone with 108 MP camera and 5200 mAh battery will be launched in India soon, know the price

Xiaomi is said to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max 5G phone in the company’s Redmi Note series on November 29. It has been listed on the Chinese company’s site and information has also been given about its features and price.

Chinese company Xiaomi is about to launch a great camera phone in India. This phone with 108 MP camera and strong battery will be launched at the end of November. The cost of which will also be according to your budget. If you want to get a new smartphone in 5G variant at the end of November, then you must know about this phone. It not only has a good camera but also has a high processor. Its display will also be bigger and given in HD. Also many new features have been added to it.

Special Specifications

This phone will first be brought with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G will be given in it. Talking about its main camera, it comes with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP while the selfie camera is given 32 MP. Its battery power will be powered with 5200 mAh. With this a fast charging is also provided. In this, you are given a large 6.67-inch display, in which the screen resolution can be 1080 x 2400 pixels. This phone is powered by Android V11. Display type will be given Super AMOLED.

how much can be the price

Redmi Note 11 Pro Max is the updated version of 5G Note series. The price of this phone will be kept according to the market of India. According to the information given on the site of the Chinese company, the price of this phone will be Rs 19,999. Some more special features have been added to this phone like light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, which can give a new experience to the people.