This retro design electric scooter gives long range in single charge with hi-tech features, read details

If you are planning to buy Electric Scooter, then read here the complete details of this scooter coming in low price, gives premium features with two long ranges.

The demand for electric scooters and bikes is increasing rapidly in the country and in view of this demand, many companies have started launching electric vehicles, due to which the range of these vehicles in the market has become very large.

In the wide range of this electric scooter, today we are talking about the electric scooter Benling Aura of Benling India, which is an attractive design with hi-tech features and long range scooter.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a lithium-ion battery pack of 72 V, 40 Ah and this battery has been given a BLDC motor which generates 25000 watts of power.

Regarding the battery charging of the scooter, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in just 4 hours, for which the company has given a charger of 72 V, 10 As.

Regarding the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 120 km (Eco Mode) with a top speed of 60 km per hour.

Keeping in mind the different driving styles of the people, the company has given four driving modes in this scooter, in which the first mode is low, second eco mode, third sports and fourth turbo speed mode.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel which is based on regenerative braking system.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like detachable battery, movable headlamp, 12-volt smartphone USB charger port, push button start-stop, smart breakdown assistance, smart digital speedometer, remote entry, parking assistance, telescopic suspension, Huh.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has introduced this scooter with three attractive color schemes which include Matte Black, Matte Plum Purple and Glossy Blue.

Talking about the price, the company has launched this scooter in the market with an initial price of Rs 73,000, but this price is FAME given by the central government. After getting the subsidy, it can be very less.