This Samsung Galaxy smartphone gives you 108MP camera, comes with a strong battery and much more

Samsung Galaxy has launched many of its smartphones in the market. Meanwhile, its another smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be launched soon. Online information about this smartphone has been leaked. Samsung’s new flagship may include S Pen support. The curved display is also visible in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This phone will be more flat than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Information has been given to have a better camera in this smartphone.

FrontPageTech.com has leaked the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has been informed that Samsung is bringing an updated version of its Galaxy Note series. As per the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a hole-punch display with curved edges. At the same time, it has been informed in a report that the new phone will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash module. According to the information given on FrontPageTech.com, this smartphone includes a 108MP primary sensor camera, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 10MP sensor with telephoto lens and 10MP sensor with periscope. The lens is also being provided with 10x telephoto coverage. Samsung suggests a slot for the S Pen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Read also: The work of Whatsapp users will become even easier! This big change is happening in Delete For Everyone feature

25W fast charging

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, and a loudspeaker grille on the bottom. In this you are given 25W fast charging. In this you are expected to get 5000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also hints at a matte finish design for the back.

when will the call come

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be launched in February next year. However, Samsung has not made any official announcement yet. There is no clarity on its price as well.