This scene of Amrish Puri was deleted from ‘DDLJ’, the actress who worked in the film opened the secret after years

Amrish Puri’s character was shown to be quite angry in the film. Years later, Farida Jalal revealed that earlier this character was going to be very jovial.

About 26 years ago Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was released. The film proved to be a superhit and it also gave a new identity to Shahrukh Khan. After this he worked in many such superhit films. Questions were also raised about many things not included in the script of the film, one such scene was that why suddenly Amrish Puri ie Baldev returns to India with his family and why was his character so angry?

Actually, earlier these scenes were part of the story of the film. Farida Jalal, who played the role of Baldev’s wife in the film, has now opened this secret. Referring to the deleted scenes from the film, Farida says, “Earlier Baldev was a cheerful character, which also surprised Kajol i.e. Simran, who worked in the film. In fact, years ago he had come to London because a young man named Narendra had promised him a job.

Character of Amrish Puri: Farida says, ‘But when her family reached London, they found that the promise was a hoax. After this, Narendra had also done a big deception with his family, in which he escapes to Africa with all the money of his family. This brings the family to the street in London, an event that has a deep impact on Baldev’s heart and mind. Only after this his character becomes such that he is neither a part of any happiness nor laughs at any time.

So now do you know why Baldev was living in London even after remembering Punjab, he too was keeping so many memories in his heart. Recently, Kajol also shared a clip on social media on the completion of 26 years of the film. In this clip, he shared the memories related to the film with the fans. Kajol wrote, ‘It’s been 26 years since DDLJ was released. Thanks to all the fans for giving so much love.’