This scheme of Indian Post will give you big benefits! Doubles money, but how? understand math

You can invest in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) Scheme of Post Office. In this post office investment scheme, the depositor gets the benefit of government security on his deposit along with better returns. If you invest in this scheme for 10 years and 4 months, then your amount will double.

Post office scheme is considered to be a better option for investment. Also, investing in it is also said to be safe. If you also want to get double benefit by investing, then you can invest in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme of the post office. In this post office investment scheme, the depositor gets the benefit of government security on his deposit along with better returns. If you invest in this scheme for 10 years and 4 months, then your amount will double.

how much interest rate

Under Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme, you will get the benefit of 6.9 percent annual interest rate. This interest is compounded applicable. If you also invest your money then compound interest is applicable on it.

Account can be opened with Rs.

One can invest in Indian Post’s Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 1,000. If you invest more than Rs 50,000, then you will have to provide PAN card for this. Under this, you can open an account by visiting any nearest branch. In this, it is mandatory for you to provide identity and other necessary documents.

Read also: Want a smartphone with a strong battery, then these five options can be best for you in the budget, know- features

what is the qualification

Investing in this post office scheme is simple, under which any adult citizen of India can open an account. There is no upper limit for investment in this. NRIs are not considered eligible under this. You can invest more than 50 thousand rupees in this scheme.

Read also: Have you made this mistake somewhere in PM Kisan scheme? 4000 rupees of 10th installment can come in the account

How can money be double?

If you invest 1000 rupees every year in this scheme, then you are given an interest rate of 6.9 percent. No return is applicable on the first year. The same is further compounded at the rate of compound interest with maturity of Rs 1,333 in five years and on completion of 10 years and four months, your investment money will double i.e. Rs 2000. Under this scheme, on the death of the account holder, the entire money is given to the nominee or family member.