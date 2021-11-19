This scheme of LIC will make you a Lakhpati! Just have to invest Rs 900 every month

If you want to make a good fund by investing less money, so that you can earn lakhs of rupees in a few years, then you should know about this scheme of LIC. It also gives a safe investment option. This scheme of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is considered to be a good scheme, which has been brought to make women self-reliant. This scheme has been made keeping in mind the interest of women. The name of this scheme is LIC Aadhar Shila Yojana. Under this, women in the age group of 8 to 55 years can invest.

LIC’s Aadhar Shila plan offers both protection and savings to its customers. But only those women can take advantage of this, who have a valid Aadhar card. This plan of LIC also provides financial assistance to the policyholder and the family after his/her death. An investment of Rs 900 every month in this scheme can make you a millionaire.

Minimum Rs 75,000 and maximum Rs 3 lakh can be invested under LIC Aadhar Shila Yojana. The maturity period is minimum 10 years and maximum 20 years. The maximum maturity age is 70 years. On the other hand, under this scheme, you can invest money monthly, quarterly, half yearly and annually.

Like this you will get lakhs of rupees

In this plan if you invest Rs 899 every month or Rs 29 every day for 20 years. In the first year, you will have a total deposit of Rs 10,959. On this you will have to pay 4.5 percent tax, that is, next year you will have to pay Rs 10,723. You can pay these premiums every month or on quarterly, half yearly or yearly basis. In this way you will have to deposit Rs 2,14,696 in 20 years and you will get a total of Rs 3,97,000 at the time of maturity.