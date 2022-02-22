This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get

Know today in Best Selling Scooters complete details from the price to the features of the most liked scooter in the first month of 2022.

If you want to buy a new scooter but have not been able to like any scooter out of all the options available in the market, then here you can know about the best selling scooter of January 2022 which is of your company as well as the country. Best selling scooter.

We are talking here about Honda Activa, whose figures have been released by the company and according to these figures, the company has sold 1,13,234 units of this Honda Activa in January 2022.

If you also want to buy Honda Activa, which has become the best selling scooter of this country, then know here the complete details of this scooter from price to mileage and features.

In Honda Activa, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm, with which automatic transmission is given.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and disc brake in the rear wheel, with which alloy wheel and tubeless tyre have been added.

It gets telescopic suspension at the front and preload adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear for a comfortable ride on the roads.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Talking about the features of Honda Activa, the company has given features like Engine Start Stop Switch, Double Lead External Pule Fill, Silent Start with ACG, ESP Technology, Engine Kill Switch, Fuel Gauge, Low Battery Indicator and Pass Light in it.

Talking about the body structure of the scooter, its curb weight is 107 kg with which its length has been given 1833 mm, width 697 mm, height 1156 mm and ground clearance of 171 mm.

Honda Activa has been launched by the company in the market with an initial price of Rs 70,599, which goes up to Rs 72,345 when going to the top variant.