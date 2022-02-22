Auto

This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get

27 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get
Written by admin
This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get

This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get

This scooter became the choice of 1.25 lakh people in just 30 days, know what is the price and how much mileage you will get

Know today in Best Selling Scooters complete details from the price to the features of the most liked scooter in the first month of 2022.

If you want to buy a new scooter but have not been able to like any scooter out of all the options available in the market, then here you can know about the best selling scooter of January 2022 which is of your company as well as the country. Best selling scooter.

We are talking here about Honda Activa, whose figures have been released by the company and according to these figures, the company has sold 1,13,234 units of this Honda Activa in January 2022.

If you also want to buy Honda Activa, which has become the best selling scooter of this country, then know here the complete details of this scooter from price to mileage and features.

In Honda Activa, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm, with which automatic transmission is given.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and disc brake in the rear wheel, with which alloy wheel and tubeless tyre have been added.

It gets telescopic suspension at the front and preload adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear for a comfortable ride on the roads.

READ Also  Honda Activa is available for 21 thousand with full 12 months warranty, gives mileage of 60 kmpl

,read this also– TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty rivals Gravton Quanta electric moped, read full range and price details)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

,read this also– Best Selling Scooter January: Top 3 best selling scooters in January, know full details of price and mileage)

Talking about the features of Honda Activa, the company has given features like Engine Start Stop Switch, Double Lead External Pule Fill, Silent Start with ACG, ESP Technology, Engine Kill Switch, Fuel Gauge, Low Battery Indicator and Pass Light in it.

Talking about the body structure of the scooter, its curb weight is 107 kg with which its length has been given 1833 mm, width 697 mm, height 1156 mm and ground clearance of 171 mm.

Honda Activa has been launched by the company in the market with an initial price of Rs 70,599, which goes up to Rs 72,345 when going to the top variant.


#scooter #choice #lakh #people #days #price #mileage

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  If you are fond of sports bike, then Bajaj Pulsar 150 will be available here in the budget of 20 to 35 thousand, with money back guarantee plan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment