This scooter with 68 kmpl mileage will be available here for 28 thousand, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Hero Maestro with strong mileage, whose starting price is Rs 73,200. But this company is offering this scooter with one year warranty for just 28 thousand rupees.

Like the bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country, now a long range of scooters is also present. In which premium scooters from mileage to sporty look are available.

In which today we are talking about one such stylish and mileage scooter Hero Maestro which is also the best selling scooter of its company.

If you buy this scooter from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 73,200 to Rs 81,900 which is a huge amount.

But if you do not have that much money, then we are going to tell you the solution to bring Hero Maestro home in just 28 thousand rupees. But before knowing about that deal, you should get complete details of the features and specifications of your favorite Hero Maestro.

Hero Maestro is a strong style scooter, the company has launched its six variants in the market. This scooter has a 124.6 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 9.1 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter. This mileage is ARAI certified.

After knowing the complete details of Hero Maestro, now know the complete details of the offer to take this scooter home for less than half the price.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Today’s offer comes from CARS24 which is a website selling second hand vehicles. Who has listed it in the two-wheeler section of his site and has kept the price only 28 thousand rupees.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

According to the information of this Hero Maestro given on the website, its model is of 2014. Its ownership is first. This scooter is registered at DL-06 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on the purchase of this scooter. As per this money back guarantee.

If you do not like it within seven days of buying this scooter. So you can return it to the company. After which the company will refund you all your money.